A house, which was flooded by seawater, in Thengapattanam in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday | Express

NAGERCOIL, RAMNAD: The high tides that lashed the shores have inundated the villages of Mandaikadu puthur, Kurumbanai, Kottilpadu, Neerodi, Vallavilai, Eraiyumanthurai, Thoothur and Poothurai with sea water.

As many as 100 residents from eight fishermen villages were shifted to three relief camps.

Collector Prashant M Wadnere inspected these relief camps on Sunday.

Official sources said that the people were moved to relief camps in Alikkal and Pillaithoppu in Agastheeswaram Taluk and Kollamkodu in Vilavancode. 36 people were taken to a marriage hall in Alikkal, 30 to Pillaithoppu camp and 34 to Kollamkodu camp.

Residents of Thengapattanam complained that there was power breakdown on Sunday till 4 pm at Madaikadu Puthur, Colachel, Alikkal, Thengapattanam and roads were not accessible. Four houses in Kurumbanai, three in Vallavilai and one in Kottilpadu have been damaged due to high tides.

When the sea water entered the village roads, two men, who were riding a bike, got injured. Over 60 houses in Alikkal, Pillaithoppu, Midalam, Thengapattanam and Vallavilai were inundated.

A boat anchored on the shores in Alikkal was damaged and one ancored at Midalam went missing. As the fishermen were warned of sea erosion and high tides, they did not venture into the sea. Officials stated that the seashore was closed for tourists and over 10 policemen were deployed for security purposes.

Rough weather in Ramnad

The coastal areas of Ramanathapuram district witnessed rough sea.

The police blocked all roads leading to the shore. The Collector visited the coastal areas and talked to the pilgrims. The sea receded for about 1 km in Thiruppalaikudi and 200m in Agnitheertham. Pilgrims were not allowed to take holy bath in the theertham.

The country boat fishermen stayed away from the sea on Saturday and Sunday following the alert issued by the marine and local police.

On Friday, the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency had alerted the fishermen and public to be cautious while moving along shores on Saturday and Sunday.

K Satyagopal, Commissioner for Revenue Administration and Relief Commissioner had said that tidal waves were likely to hit the coast, particularly Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari districts, from 8.30 am on Saturday to 11.30 pm on Sunday.