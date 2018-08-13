Judges cut up over seating order at Chief Justice’s swearing-in at Madras High Court

Home States Tamil Nadu

Justice Ramesh said earlier this year judges were pushed out of their legitimate seats during the Thirukalyanam at Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple to accommodate ministers and politicians.

Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court by Governor Banwarilal Purohit at a function held at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Sunday; CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and former HC Chief Justice Indira Banerjee are also seen | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Judges of the Madras High Court were allegedly made to sit behind State ministers and police officers at the swearing-in of the new Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani at Raj Bhavan on Sunday.
A few judges have taken exception to this and questioned whether it was a “deliberate act” by  Raj Bhavan officials. Leading the charge, Justice M S Ramesh said it was not only a disappointment but an issue of serious concern.

“Was Raj Bhavan unaware of the hierarchy between the constitutional dignitaries and police officers? Or is it their understanding that the HC judges rank below the order of Hon’ble Ministers and police officers? Being an official function, there cannot be a second opinion that the protocol to be extended was for the post and not the individual.

I am given to understand from the High Court Registrar - liaisoning that his prior request to oversee the seating arrangements for the HC judges was denied by Raj Bhavan. If it could be true, it is rather unfortunate that it can only be termed to be deliberate act of extending a cold shoulder to us,” he said, and added that judges deserve an explanation.

Justice Ramesh said earlier this year judges were pushed out of their legitimate seats during the Thirukalyanam at Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple to accommodate ministers and politicians. “The concern we had raised in this regard is yet to be answered,” he said.

When contacted by Express, a senior Raj Bhavan official said they had not received any complaints from the HC regarding this.

Former Madras HC judge D Hariparanthaman said judges being constitutional authorities should have been given priority in the seating arrangements.

