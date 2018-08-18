Home States Tamil Nadu

3 Lakh cusecs to reach Mayanur check dam in Karur today

People at Mayanur in Karur district have been advised to move to relief camps with officials expecting the water discharge to touch three lakh cusecs by Saturday morning.

Published: 18th August 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : People at Mayanur in Karur district have been advised to move to relief camps with officials expecting the water discharge to touch three lakh cusecs by Saturday morning. On Friday, the Mayanur check dam was receiving 2,21,544 cusecs of water, which was diverted into the Cauvery and Kollidam from Mukkombu. About 63,000 cusecs was discharged into the Cauvery and 1.35 lakh cusecs into Kollidam. 

“It is expected that Mayanur will receive three lakh cusecs by Saturday morning as Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini dams in Karnataka are releasing more flood waters,” Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar told reporters on Friday.With over 2.07 lakh cusecs being released from the KRS reservoir and Kabini in Karnataka, the Mettur dam inflow stood at 1.70 lakh cusecs on Friday morning. The water level in the dam stood at 120.24 feet against the full level of 120 feet, officials said, adding that 1.70 lakh cusecs was being discharged. A detailed circular about the various precautionary measures has been sent to the local district administrations and general public warned to stay away.

Meanwhile,  S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology (DDGM), Regional Meteorological Centre, said heavy to very heavy rains were likely over the ghat areas of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Tirunelveli districts for 24 hours. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics