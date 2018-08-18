3 Lakh cusecs to reach Mayanur check dam in Karur today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : People at Mayanur in Karur district have been advised to move to relief camps with officials expecting the water discharge to touch three lakh cusecs by Saturday morning. On Friday, the Mayanur check dam was receiving 2,21,544 cusecs of water, which was diverted into the Cauvery and Kollidam from Mukkombu. About 63,000 cusecs was discharged into the Cauvery and 1.35 lakh cusecs into Kollidam.

“It is expected that Mayanur will receive three lakh cusecs by Saturday morning as Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini dams in Karnataka are releasing more flood waters,” Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar told reporters on Friday.With over 2.07 lakh cusecs being released from the KRS reservoir and Kabini in Karnataka, the Mettur dam inflow stood at 1.70 lakh cusecs on Friday morning. The water level in the dam stood at 120.24 feet against the full level of 120 feet, officials said, adding that 1.70 lakh cusecs was being discharged. A detailed circular about the various precautionary measures has been sent to the local district administrations and general public warned to stay away.

Meanwhile, S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology (DDGM), Regional Meteorological Centre, said heavy to very heavy rains were likely over the ghat areas of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul and Tirunelveli districts for 24 hours.