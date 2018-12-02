Home States Tamil Nadu

IIT-M placement bonanza: 85 job offers in 1st session

Professor Manu Santhanam, advisor, training and placement, IIT Madras, said, 'The number of finance or analytics offers has been excellent in the first slot, with 29 offers being made.'

Published: 02nd December 2018 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Hand shake, deal, acquire, acquasition

Image used for representation only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 85 job offers, including six international ones, were made by 19 companies during the first of two sessions of placements at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Institute. Saturday was the first day of the placements that will continue until December 8.

The big recruiters of the first session include Microsoft, Google and Apple. “IIT Madras is the only educational institute in India which had all the top three global consulting majors McKinsey, The Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Co., recruiting on campus - they accounted for 13 offers in the session,” the statement said.

Indian Space Research Organization and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), had already recruited seven candidates before the placements began, making a total offer count of 92. The first session happened between 7 am and 2 pm, with recruiters from  McKinsey, Microsoft, Google, Uber, Rubrik, The Boston Consulting Group, Texas Instruments, Goldman Sachs, ITC Ltd, Auctus Advisors and Qualcomm, offering jobs for 32 different profiles.

Bain and Company and Nutanix Technologies recruited for the first time at IIT-M campus. “Microsoft gave the highest number of offers - 25 offers for three profiles. The other recruiters were Goldman Sachs (7) and Apple (8),” the statement said. In the second slot of placements held between 4 pm and 11 pm, 23 companies including Airbus, Shell, JP Morgan, Star India, Intel, Qualcomm and General Electric were scheduled to participate. 

Professor Manu Santhanam, advisor, training and placement, IIT Madras, said, “The number of finance or analytics offers has been excellent in the first slot, with 29 offers being made.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT-M placement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp