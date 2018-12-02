IIT-M placement bonanza: 85 job offers in 1st session

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A total of 85 job offers, including six international ones, were made by 19 companies during the first of two sessions of placements at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) on Saturday, according to a statement issued by the Institute. Saturday was the first day of the placements that will continue until December 8.

The big recruiters of the first session include Microsoft, Google and Apple. “IIT Madras is the only educational institute in India which had all the top three global consulting majors McKinsey, The Boston Consulting Group and Bain & Co., recruiting on campus - they accounted for 13 offers in the session,” the statement said.

Indian Space Research Organization and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), had already recruited seven candidates before the placements began, making a total offer count of 92. The first session happened between 7 am and 2 pm, with recruiters from McKinsey, Microsoft, Google, Uber, Rubrik, The Boston Consulting Group, Texas Instruments, Goldman Sachs, ITC Ltd, Auctus Advisors and Qualcomm, offering jobs for 32 different profiles.

Bain and Company and Nutanix Technologies recruited for the first time at IIT-M campus. “Microsoft gave the highest number of offers - 25 offers for three profiles. The other recruiters were Goldman Sachs (7) and Apple (8),” the statement said. In the second slot of placements held between 4 pm and 11 pm, 23 companies including Airbus, Shell, JP Morgan, Star India, Intel, Qualcomm and General Electric were scheduled to participate.

Professor Manu Santhanam, advisor, training and placement, IIT Madras, said, “The number of finance or analytics offers has been excellent in the first slot, with 29 offers being made.”