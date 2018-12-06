Over 3,300 TN fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy personnel

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Over 3,300 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu, a fishermen association leader said here Thursday.

The fishermen, who put out to sea in over 540 mechanised boats on Wednesday night, were poaching fish near Katchatheevu when the navy personnel came in five boats and drove them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association president S Emerit said.

He also alleged that the navy men snapped the fishing nets of 20 boats and the fishermen had to return to the shore without a catch.

Sri Lankan Navy personnel had on December 4, chased away over 4,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen while they were fishing near Katchatheevu.