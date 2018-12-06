Home States Tamil Nadu

Over 3,300 TN fishermen chased away by Sri Lankan Navy personnel

Fishermen Association president S Emerit alleged that the navy men snapped the fishing nets of 20 boats and the fishermen had to return to the shore without a catch.

Published: 06th December 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan Navy (Photo | Sri Lanka Navy website)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: Over 3,300 Tamil Nadu fishermen were allegedly chased away by Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing near Katchatheevu, a fishermen association leader said here Thursday.

The fishermen, who put out to sea in over 540 mechanised boats on Wednesday night, were poaching fish near Katchatheevu when the navy personnel came in five boats and drove them away, Rameswaram Fishermen Association president S Emerit said.

He also alleged that the navy men snapped the fishing nets of 20 boats and the fishermen had to return to the shore without a catch.

Sri Lankan Navy personnel had on December 4, chased away over 4,000 Tamil Nadu fishermen while they were fishing near Katchatheevu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu fishermen Sri Lankan Navy Katchatheevu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp