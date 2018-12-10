Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government launches new women helpline 181

Women who face troubles in public places, homes or workplaces can call the number to get legal or police aid and medical services.

Published: 10th December 2018

smartphones

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched a new helpline -181- for women in distress. He launched it while inaugurating integrated help centres for women, that was set up at a budget of Rs 51.51 lakhs.

Women who face troubles in public places, homes or workplaces can call the number to get legal or police aid and medical services, said a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations on Monday.

The 24-hour helpline aims to provide assistance to women who face physical, mental, sexual, emotional or financial abuse. A similar helpline already exists in few other States including Gujarat.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated two integrated help centres for women; One at Tambaram and another at Chengalpattu Government Hospital. He also distributed 8 grams of gold and Rs 50,000 to seven women each under the Thalikku Thangam scheme and gave Rs 50,000 to five transwomen encouraging them to start their own business.
 

