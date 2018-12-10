Tamil Nadu government launches new women helpline 181

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday launched a new helpline -181- for women in distress. He launched it while inaugurating integrated help centres for women, that was set up at a budget of Rs 51.51 lakhs.

Women who face troubles in public places, homes or workplaces can call the number to get legal or police aid and medical services, said a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations on Monday.

The 24-hour helpline aims to provide assistance to women who face physical, mental, sexual, emotional or financial abuse. A similar helpline already exists in few other States including Gujarat.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated two integrated help centres for women; One at Tambaram and another at Chengalpattu Government Hospital. He also distributed 8 grams of gold and Rs 50,000 to seven women each under the Thalikku Thangam scheme and gave Rs 50,000 to five transwomen encouraging them to start their own business.

