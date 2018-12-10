We’ll return if AIADMK sweeps bypolls: AMMK’s propaganda secretary

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: AMMK and AIADMK might merge depending upon the by-election results in the 18 constituencies, hinted AMMK’s propaganda secretary and one of the disqualified MLAs, Thanga Tamilselvan, while speaking to media persons here on Sunday.

“We, the TTV Dhinakaran’s supporters, are ready to join AIADMK, if the ruling party wins the by-elections in the 18 constituencies. However, if AMMK candidates win the seats, AIADMK should come forward and merge with us,” Tamilselvan said in a challenging tone. He added that the BJP, for its own benefit, was working for the merger of AIADMK and AMMK as it had plans to have an alliance with AIADMK in the Parliament elections.

Saying that Dhinakaran’s supporters are firm on their stand to remove Edappadi K Palaniswami and a few other ministers who allegedly involved in corruption, from their offices prior to the merger, he loyalist said that it would be more beneficial if the merger takes place before the bypolls.

Claiming to represent the general public’s views, he said that only V K Sasikala and Dhinakaran could fill the political vacuum formed after the demise of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi and the late CM Jayalalithaa. Mentioning that 90 per cent cadre of the ruling party are with them, Tamilselvan said that the AMMK was hence considering the DMK as their rival party.

Speaking on other issues, he blamed PM Narendra Modi for ‘not’ allocating enough fund for Gaja-affected districts, and emphasised that Governor Banwarilal Purohit should take a decision in favour of the release of the convicts of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case.