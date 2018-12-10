Home States Tamil Nadu

We’ll return if AIADMK sweeps bypolls: AMMK’s propaganda secretary

Mentioning that 90 per cent cadre of the ruling party are with them, Tamilselvan said that the AMMK was hence considering the DMK as their rival party. 

Published: 10th December 2018 03:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: AMMK and AIADMK might merge depending upon the by-election results in the 18 constituencies, hinted AMMK’s propaganda secretary and one of the disqualified MLAs, Thanga Tamilselvan, while speaking to media persons here on Sunday.

“We, the TTV Dhinakaran’s supporters, are ready to join AIADMK, if the ruling party wins the by-elections in the 18 constituencies. However, if AMMK candidates win the seats, AIADMK should come forward and merge with us,” Tamilselvan said in a challenging tone. He added that the BJP,  for its own benefit, was working for the merger of AIADMK and AMMK as it had plans to have an alliance with AIADMK in the Parliament elections.

Saying that Dhinakaran’s supporters are firm on their stand to remove Edappadi K Palaniswami and a few other ministers who allegedly involved in corruption, from their offices prior to the merger, he loyalist said that it would be more beneficial if the merger takes place before the bypolls.

Claiming to represent the general public’s views, he said that only V K Sasikala and Dhinakaran could fill the political vacuum formed after the demise of DMK supremo M Karunanidhi and the late CM Jayalalithaa.  Mentioning that 90 per cent cadre of the ruling party are with them, Tamilselvan said that the AMMK was hence considering the DMK as their rival party. 

Speaking on other issues, he blamed PM Narendra Modi for ‘not’ allocating enough fund for Gaja-affected districts, and emphasised that Governor Banwarilal Purohit should take a decision in favour of the release of the convicts of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp