TN fishermen get NavIC powered ISRO gadgets for timely alerts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eighty fishing boat groups were Monday provided with 200 ISRO developed satellite enabled communication devices by the Tamil Nadu government, that will provide them real-time alerts on cyclone and weather updates.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami distributed the gadgets to seven fishermen from Chennai, Nagapattinam and Kanyakumari engaged in deep sea fishing, marking the roll out of the devices, at the Secretariat here.

Touted as the Indian version of the American GPS (Global Positioning System), the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) enabled communication devices provides fishermen with real-time updates.

The Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System constellation of eight satellites, named "NavIC", provides position, navigation and timing services over India and its neighbourhood, according to ISRO.

A senior government official, when asked about the features of the device, said that the gadgets are basically 'receivers',which emit a beep signal when alerts are received.

"The devices are the size of a soap box and are Bluetooth enabled. The alerts can be accessed by downloading the NavIC App in android phones. The alerts will appear in Tamil," he told PTI.

"These ISRO gadgets have been distributed free of cost. There are also no recurring costs. These have to be maintained properly," he said, adding that the devices would come in handy for those going for deep sea fishing.

During cyclone Ockhi last year, several fishermen went missing and the Tamil Nadu government faced criticism that timely updates about the storm was not communicated to them to enable them return home.

The state government had announced in the 2018-19 budget that the gadgets would be provided to fishermen engaged in deep sea fishing.