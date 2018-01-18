CHENNAI: Days after confirming his political entry, actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday said he was ready to face the Assembly polls even if they were to be held within six months.

While announcing his decision to join politics on December 31, he had said his party would contest in all 234 constituencies in the upcoming Assembly elections. Since in the normal course, the next Assembly polls would be held in 2021, it was seen as Rajini buying time to build his party. At that point, he had opted out of the local body elections, saying there wasn’t enough time to prepare, but had kept options on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections open ended.

Sources close to the actor confirmed that he constituted a committee comprising people close to him to look after the setting up of the party. The work involves appointing office bearers to 60,000 fan clubs across the state and networking with about five lakhs fans in each district.

Rajini admitted he did not expect Kamal Haasan’s political entry but wished him the best. Any talk of a political alliance between the two was premature, he added. Later, Rajini and Kamal shared the stage at the launch of an animation film Kizhakku Africavil Raju.