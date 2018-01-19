The reason behind the increase is to handle the liabilities of transport corporations which have accumulated upto Rs. 22,048 crores and as per High Court orders. (Express File Photo)

CHENNAI: After six years, Tamil Nadu government increased the ticket fares of buses operated by the eight transport corporations in the state.

According to the revised fare structures, the minimum ticket fares in Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), which caters to Chennai city, would be Rs 5. Earlier the minimum fare was Rs 3. The maximum fares will be Rs. 23.

As far mofussil services, the minimum ticket fare of ordinary town buses has been increased to Rs. 6 from Rs. 5, while For Express buses the minimum fare (upto 30 km) raised to Rs. 24 from Rs. 17. Similarly, the minimum fares non stop deluxe buses went to Rs. 27 from Rs. 18, while the minimum fares of ultra deluxe buses charged at Rs. 33, as against Rs. 21 of current fare.

The minimum fares of AC and Volvo buses also increased to Rs. 42 and Rs. 51 respectively, from the existing prices of Rs. 27 and Rs. 33.

The per kilometre price of ordinary mofussil buses increased to 60 paise from 42 paise; Express and deluxe bus fares to get increased from 56 paise to 80 paise.

The bus fare of Super Deluxe service increase to 90 paise from 60 paise per km, while Ultra Deluxe bus fare went to 110 paise from 70 paise. This means, ticket fare of an SETC bus from Chennai to Madurai will increase from Rs 275 to Rs. 415 in Super deluxe and it will go upto Rs. 505 a passenger for Ultra Deluxe bus.

Similarly, the ticket fares of Air Conditioned Deluxe buses and Volvo buses, increased by 50 to 60 paise per km. The AC bus ticket fares to be charged 140 paise a kilometer compare to 90 paise from the current fare, while the Volvo bus tickets is to be fixed at 170 paise as against the existing fare of 110 paise a km.

In addition to this, passengers are to be charged Rs.1 to Rs. 10 towards toll gate fee.

For the bus ticket fares from Rs. 25 to Rs. 501 passengers need to pay Rs. 1 to Rs. 10 towards toll fee.

In the event of loss of life and injuries due to accidents, passengers in the age group of 1 to 15, will have insurance coverage upto Rs. 2.5 lakhs, those in the age group of 16 to 60, will get the coverage upto Rs. 5 lakhs. The passengers above 60, will have coverage upto Rs. 2.5 lakhs.

The last time the ticket fare was hiked was in November 2011. In a statement, the State government said to handle the liabilities of transport corporations accumulated upto Rs. 22,048 crores and as per High Court orders, the bus fares increased.