Smart cards for all ration card holders in Tamil Nadu before March 1
By PTI | Published: 28th January 2018 06:18 PM |
Last Updated: 28th January 2018 06:18 PM | A+A A- |
TIRUVARUR: Smart cards would be issued to all ration card holders before March 1, state food minister K Kamaraj said here today.
Speaking to reporters here, he said ration items would be given only through Smart cards from that date.
He said 20 Metric tonnes of paddy would be procured during the current harvest season.
"That is our target," he said.