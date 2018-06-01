Home States Tamil Nadu

Man lynched near Hosur

Suspected of being a child lifter, a man from North Indian was killed in Kudisampalli, Onnalvadi panchayat near Hosur on Thursday.

Published: 01st June 2018 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 05:53 AM

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Suspected of being a child lifter, a man from North Indian was killed in Kudisampalli, Onnalvadi panchayat near Hosur on Thursday. Sources said that the incident happened when three men, hailing from north India, were returning after work. After crossing Onnalvadi,  they stopped for a while.
Taking them to be child lifters, a group attacked them. While two of them managed to flee, the other one was caught and beaten to death.

On information, Hosur police rushed to the spot, but the youth had died by then. “When we arrived they (villagers) told us that he was unconscious. He was bleeding profusely. We immediately rushed him to a private hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead,” said inspector Rajasomasundaram.

Two days ago, a mentally-challenged North Indian youth was beaten up by a mob near Berigam. In both the cases the youths were North Indians and the attacks were due to rumours that were spreading on WhatsApp that a group of North Indian child kidnappers were on the loose.

Meanwhile, SP Maheshkumar claimed that there was no incidents of children kidnapping in the district. Moreover, he also warned people on repercussion in case of such incidents. Rajasomasundaram said that Krishnagiri district had many migrant workers. “Rumours are being spread in WhatsApp to disrupt peace,” he said.

The SP added that action would be taken against the people who initiated the attack and that a case had been filed. The police have started a lookout for the two youth who escaped from the spot.

