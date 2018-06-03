Woman arrested for defamatory comments against Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cyber crime police on Saturday arrested a 24-year-old woman from Tiruchy for allegedly making defamatory comments against Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan.

M Surya Devi (24) of Manaparai near Tiruchy posted a live video on Facebook making defamatory remarks against the BJP leader in the last week of May over the latter’s statements on Thoothukudi police firing on the Sterlite issue.

Since Tamilisai Soundararajan and BJP leader H Raja supported the firing, Surya Devi was seen making abusive remarks against the duo,” said a police officer. The video was shared and circulated in social media.

“A few members of BJP filed a complaint at the Chennai Police commissioner’s office against Surya Devi stating that the defamatory comments amounted to discouraging women who are aspiring to become politicians,” said a police source.