CHENNAI: Giving a boost to road infrastructure in southern districts of Tamil Nadu, the State government will build a 32.1-km ring road on the northern part of Madurai city, connecting NH 45B (Madurai-Aruppukkottai-Thoothukudi) with National Highway 7, by linking the existing roads in the stretch.

The new four-lane road would start at Arumbanur of NH 45B near Agriculture College and end at Nagari on NH 7, after passing through 14 villages, including Kulamangalam, Kadachanenthal, Alanganallur and Kurumam.

The project is to be handed over to the National Highways wing of State government and funded by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

To this effect, the State Highways Department recently accorded administrative sanction to build the road and sanctioned `30 lakh to prepare a detailed project report.

The road is proposed with the objective of creating an 81.5-km ring around Madurai city connecting all the bypass roads.

Currently, on the western side of Madurai city, Madurai-Kanniyukumari (NH 7) road acts as bypass road with four lanes, while on the eastern side, NH 45B (Madurai-Aruppukkottai- Thoothukudi) and Madurai ring road provide road connectivity to bypass city traffic. However, there is no proper road on the northern part of Madurai city to link NH 45B and NH 7.

“The western part of Madurai bypass (NH 7) and Eastern bypass (NH 45B and Ring road) join at Thirumangalam town. The proposed ring road would provide connectivity to northern part of Madurai villages,” said a senior official of Highways Department.

Government lands are already available for the 32.1-km stretch and single lanes pass through the villages. “The proposed bypass road will require only 1,65,000 square metre more lands in 14 villages and is estimated to cost `9.2 crore,” said a State government order.

“Works to prepare a detailed project report had already been started and procedures also initiated for land acquisition,” the official added.

Besides, the widening of the ring road to make it a four-lane road, is being executed by the Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation. On completion of the Northern Bypass Road, Madurai city will have about 81.5-km four-lane bypass road.

The 27.2-km Madurai ring road starts at Uthangudi in Madurai-Melur road and connects NH 45B with Madurai-Kanniyakumari NH 7 at Kappalur.