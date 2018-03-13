The massive forest fire in the hills near Korangani, in Theni district on Sunday night (File Photo | EPS)

CHENNAI: The death toll in Tamil Nadu's Kurangani Hills forest fire increased to 11 on Tuesday, with a 29-year-old succumbing to severe burn injuries, said an official.

"She (Divya from Erode) was admitted in Madurai Government Hospital with severe burn injuries. She died at around 12.30 p.m," a hospital official told IANS.

On Sunday, a group of 36 trekkers were caught in the forest fire in Kurangani Hills in Theni district.

While nine persons lost their lives on the spot, one person died at a Madurai hospital on Monday.

The injured have been admitted in a separate ward.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purhohit on Tuesday visited the Madurai Government Hospital and consoled the family members of the injured.