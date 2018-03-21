COIMBATORE: Miscreants hurled a Petrol bomb at the house of BJP district president CR Nandakumar's at Hopes college in the city in the early hours on Wednesday.

This is second such incident with in a month. On March 7, petrol bomb hurled at the BJP office, a day after the party's leader H Raja commented that statues of late Dravidian leader Periyar must be removed from the public places in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, two unidentified persons came in a two-wheeler and one of them hurled petrol bomb at 2.47am on Wednesday. Following the incident, Nandakumar's mother woke up and informed to him.

Luckily none of them injured in the incident.However, the car owned by the Nandakumar was partially damaged.

Following the information, Police Commissioner K Periaiah and Deputy Commissioner S Lakshmi visited the slop and carried out the investigation. They have also lifted CCTV footage from the scene.

"We suspect the role behind in the incident is by the members of an outfit supporting Periyar for taking a revenge for vandalising the Periyar statue in Pudukottai," Said Nandakumar.