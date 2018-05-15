Tamil Nadu fishermen warned as low pressure area formed in Arabian Sea

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Regional Meteorological Centre on Monday warned fishermen not to venture into the sea as a low pressure area has formed over the southwest Arabian Sea. The system is likely to move towards the Gulf of Aden and concentrate into depression during the next 48 hours. Officials said the system is not going to affect the Indian coasts. However, fishermen are advised not to venture in and around the southwest Arabian Sea and nearby areas.

S Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the system would not affect the Indian coasts. "This is only a warning to fishermen, who go for deep sea fishing. We are keeping a close track of its trajectory," he said.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Kerala and the southern Tamil Nadu in two days. Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been receiving a decent amount of rainfall for the past a few days. Palani in Dindigul district in Tamil Nadu received 4 cm rain.

As for the forecast, maximum temperature is likely to be between 38 and 40 degree Celsius in some parts of Tiruvallur, Vellore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvannamalai, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Karur in Tamil Nadu in the next 24 hours. For Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 36 and 28 degree Celsius, respectively. A thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds is likely to occur at isolated places over the interior Tamil Nadu, the officials said.