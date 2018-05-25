Bandh by opposition parties over Thoothukudi protests may hit normal life in Tamil Nadu today

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Normal life is likely to be affected a little in the State on Friday as opposition parties, led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), have called for a bandh on that day to condemn the recent police firing at the anti-Sterlite protesters in Thoothukudi.

About 40 per cent of buses and a significant number of autorickshaws are expected to stay away from roads as various trade unions have extended support to the bandh call. It is unclear how many shopkeepers will down shutters since prominent trader associations have not made their stance clear till Thursday evening.

However, with the popular sentiment against the police firing at the anti-Sterlite protesters, many shopkeepers may take part in the bandh.This is the second bandh the State is witnessing in the last two months. Only on April 5 a near total bandh in the State was observed over the Cauvery issue.

Most of the DMK’s allies and friendly organisations have extended support to the bandh. The Congress, Dravidar Kazhagam( DK), MDMK, VCK, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK), CPI and CPM will take part in the bandh.

The PMK, however, is not taking part in the bandh. It said it would stage demonstrations across the State in all district headquarters on Saturday.The party has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami owing moral responsibility for the loss of lives in Thoothukudi police firing. Two other parties staying away from the bandh are the ruling AIADMK and the BJP.The CITU affiliated to the CPM, AITUC affiliated to the CPI and the LPF have extended their support to the bandh.

The Auto Drivers Federation of Coimbatore has declared that they won’t operate autos in Coimbatore city on Friday and all autos in the State won’t run to extend their support for the bandh.Moreover, bus services are expected to be limited on Friday. Out of 1.47 lakh workers in eight transport corporations, about 40 per cent of workers were in the CITU, Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) affiliated to opposition parties including the CPM, DMK, CPI, Congress and VCK.

K Natarajan, treasurer, LPF, said that all transport workers’ unions and employee unions would support the State-wide strike and buses would not operate from 6 am to 6 pm.With the fleet capacity of 22,203, the six TNSTC divisions (Villupuram, Madurai, Kumbakonam, Salem, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore), Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) cater for as many as 2.04 crore commuters every day.

Security has been beefed up across the city ahead of the bandh to avoid untoward incidents.

According to a senior police officer, around 20,000 city police personnel, including armed reserve personnel in uniform and plainclothes, will be deployed across the city and in all sensitive areas.

Security towers will be erected and ambulances in place. Security has been tightened around the Chief Minister’s residence also.

Traffic thrown out of gear

As traffic was disrupted when M K Stalin joined the road roko at Rajaji Salai, a large number of police personnel appeared on the scene. However, when the police forcefully arrested Stalin and others and packed them off into a van, the DMK cadre blocked the van with the barricades used by the police. After much effort, the police drove the van ahead.

TNCC chief wants internet ban lifted

Chennai: TNCC president S Thirunavukkarasar has urged the State government to lift the ban on internet in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts to enable students to apply for various courses online. In a press release, he condemned the ban on internet service following Sterlite violence.