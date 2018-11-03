Two more die of swine flu in Tamil Nadu's Nellai

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Swine flu death toll touched three in the district as two more persons succumbed to the deadly virus at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) on Friday.

According to SM Kannan, Dean of TVMCH, the deceased were identified as Muthukrishnan (70) from Muneerpallam and Selvam (30) from Samathanapuram. The official said five swine flu patients and three dengue patients, including two children, were undergoing treatment at TVMCH.

It may be recalled that swine flu was first reported in Tirunelveli district on October this year in which four from a family including a doctor couple tested positive for the H1N1.

They were later discharged. Following that case, a number of swine flu cases were reported from the district. On last Monday, one Masanam from Tirunelveli city succumbed to swine flu at TVMCH.