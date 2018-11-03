Home States Tamil Nadu

Two more die of swine flu in Tamil Nadu's Nellai

Officials were working overtime to contain the spread and make available vaccines at
government hospitals. In Madurai, the toll touched six.

Published: 03rd November 2018 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2018 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Swine flu death toll touched three in the district as two more persons succumbed to the deadly virus at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) on Friday.

According to SM Kannan, Dean of TVMCH, the deceased were identified as Muthukrishnan (70) from Muneerpallam and Selvam (30) from Samathanapuram. The official said five swine flu patients and three dengue patients, including two children, were undergoing treatment at TVMCH.  

It may be recalled that swine flu was first reported in Tirunelveli district on October this year in which four from a family including a doctor couple tested positive for the H1N1.

They were later discharged. Following that case, a number of swine flu cases were reported from the district. On last Monday, one Masanam from Tirunelveli city succumbed to swine flu at TVMCH. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp