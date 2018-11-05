Swine flu  toll touches 7 in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The swine flu death toll at the GRH in Madurai increased to seven after a one-year-old infant succumbed on Saturday night. With this the has increased to seven. According to hospital sources, one-year-old M Sakthivel, a resident of Athithnanendal under Thiruchuli taluk in Virudhunagar district, was suffering from fever since last week.

He was admitted to Government Rajaji Hospitala couple of days ago. The infant later tested positive for swine flu virus and was put on ventilator support. However, Sakthivel’s condition deteriorated and he succumbed on Saturday night.