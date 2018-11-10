After Chandrababu Naidu meet, Stalin says parties should unite against anti-people BJP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Joining hands against the BJP is crucial to save the nation and democracy, said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, said here on Friday after meeting the DMK president MK Stalin at the latter's residence. “If there is no democracy, there can be no political parties,” Naidu said while stressing that the defeat of BJP is important to save democracy and various independent institutions of the country like RBI, judiciary and CBI. Naidu has been touring the country recently and meeting leaders of various regional and national parties to form a rainbow alliance against the BJP as only a few months are left for the Lok Sabha polls.

After the meeting, Stalin also criticised the BJP-led union government. “The anti-people, anti-democratic BJP-led union government should be unseated. I extend my whole-hearted support (for Naidu’’s efforts in forging an anti-BJP alliance) on behalf of DMK,” he said.

Stalin said it has been decided to have a meeting of all the like-minded parties from across the country and it may be held either in New Delhi or some other city. “I have already made a request to all (non-BJP) Chief Ministers and leaders in the country to work together to unseat the BJP, which is keen on snatching away the autonomy of the State governments,” Stalin said.

Naidu also expressed concern over autonomy of the State governments. When queried about who would lead the alliance, Naidu said there were many capable leaders and pointed out that many of the regional parties are strong in their regions. DMK leaders Durai Murugan, TR Baalu, A Raja and M Kanimozhi were present. Earlier in April, when Telangana CM KC Chandrashekar Rao was said to be seeking a meeting with Stalin, in his efforts to stitch a non-BJP & non-Congress alliance, he did not get much support from DMK.