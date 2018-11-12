Cyclone Gaja: 13 Tamil Nadu districts put on high alert, priority to Chennai, Kanchi

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Minister for Disaster Management R B Udayakumar on Sunday said that 32 revenue districts under 13 districts were put on high alert to face the anticipated cyclone, Gaja.

Speaking to media persons at Paramakudi, he said that preventive measures to handle the northeast monsoon was being taken and that four high-level meetings had been held as per the instructions of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

“We have received information that a deep depression (over southeast Bay of Bengal) would intensify into a cyclone and have put 13 districts, mainly those along the coast, on high alert. We are giving priority to districts like Chennai and Kancheepuram by alerting the district administrations, which have taken necessary preventive measures,” Udayakumar said.

The commissioner of disaster management was instructed to talk with collectors concerned, he added.