No threat to Chennai as 'Gaja' drifts Southwest towards Pamban

KRISHNA CHAITANYA S V By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fast-moving cyclonic storm 'Gaja' has drifted southwestwards away from Chennai. As a result, it would cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban.

Met officials said there would be no damage or threat to Chennai. However, heavy downpour is predicted from November 14 night. Extreme rains are expected in the landfall area of delta belt and southern interior districts and the ghats in the south.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has declared that it would be going ahead with the scheduled launch of GSLV MkIII-D2 mission carrying GSAT-29 on November 14 from Sriharikota. There were some apprehensions over the launch with cyclone track showing landfall close to Sriharikota.

The latest weather bulletin issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) at 8.30 pm on Monday says the storm moving at a speed of 9 kmph during past six hours lay centred about 760 km east-southeast of Chennai and 830 km eastnortheast of Nagappattinam in southeast and adjoining central and southwest Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm by Tuesday and maintain the intensity during Wednesday. Thereafter, while moving west-southwestwards, it is likely to weaken gradually and cross the Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban as a cyclonic storm around Thursday noon.

S Balachandran, deputy director general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, said storm surge of height of about one metre above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low- lying areas of Nagappattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry at the time of landfall. "Gale wind speed would peak to 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph along and off north Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry coasts from November 14 night onwards. Chennai will receive moderate to heavy rains," he said.

TM Balakrishnan Nair, Head, Ocean Science and Information Services Group (ISG) of Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), said the weather models were forecasting significant wave and swell heights for coastal offshore region of north Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. The wave height would go over 6 metres near Karaikal on Wednesday afternoon.

"Major damages are expected over districts of Cuddalore, Nagappattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal district of Pondicherry," INCOIS official said.

CM discusses precautionary steps

Just as the Meteorological department predicted that cyclonic storm Gaja is likely to cross the coast between Cuddalore and Pamban on November 15, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the secretariat on the precautionary measures to be taken to face the cyclonic storm.

Senior ministers, secretaries of various department and Commissioner of Revenue Administration K Satyagopal attended the meeting.

In the evening, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan chaired another meeting in this regard. Representatives of National Disaster Response Force, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra and top police officials took part in the meeting.

8 NDRF teams deployed

The Tamil Nadu government has requested deployment of eight National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. Chennai, Cuddalore, and Ramanathapuram will get one team each, two teams will be stationed in Chidambaram and three in Nagapapatinam.

"All teams are moving by road and are equipped with flood rescue related equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, deep divers and paramedics. Our 24x7 control room is closely monitoring the situation and in close touch with the State administration," NDRF said.

6 dams in Tamil Nadu nearing brim

Reservoirs such as Vaigai dam, Sholayar dam, Parambikulam, Aliyar, Bhavanisagar and Amaravathi dams in Tamil Nadu, while Kallada, Idukki and Malampuzha dams in Kerala which are in cyclone field are 80 to 91 per cent full. "Any heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni in Tamil Nadu and Idukki, Patlanamthitta and Palakkad districts in Kerala are likely to be impacted by the movement of Gaja cyclone due to the potential rainfall forecasts given by IMD. These reservoirs have to maintain strict watch during the period November 16 to 18 and gate operations have to be done taking into account the Standard Operating Procedures," Central Water Commission said.

Action suggested:

1. Total suspension of fishing operations

2. The fishermen are advised not to venture into central part of south and central Bay of Bengal on November 13 and into southwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal during November 13 to 15

4. The fishermen, who are in deep sea, are advised to return to coasts

5. Coastal hutment dwellers are advised to move to safer places. Other people in the affected areas to remain indoors