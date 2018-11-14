Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja to hit Karaikal district Thursday; Puducherry CM Narayanasamy holds review meeting

Cyclone 'Gaja' is expected to cross the neighbouring Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban Thursday as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department.

Published: 14th November 2018 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 02:42 PM

By PTI

NAGAPATTINAM: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Wednesday held a review meeting with officials of various departments at Thirunallar in Karaikal district and took stock of the preparedness as cyclone Gaja is likely to hit the coastal district tomorrow.

Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan, Karaikal District Collector R Kesavan, Senior SP Rahul Alwal and heads of PWD, Health, Electricity, Fisheries, Fire and Rescue Services departments attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister directed the district authorities to keep stock of relief materials.

Urging officials to ensure supply of protected drinking water to all areas, Narayanasamy said if needed he would camp in Karaikal to coordinate the activities.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have arrived here to provide emergency assistance.

Meanwhile, Nagapattinam district collector C Sureshkumar told reporters that the district administration has made all necessary arrangements to meet any eventuality.

Twenty two cyclone shelters have been kept in readiness to accommodate people, he said adding that a24 hourcontrol room was functioning at the Collectorate.

Schools and colleges have been declared holiday in the district on Thursday.

Cyclone 'Gaja' is expected to cross the neighbouring Tamil Nadu coast between Cuddalore and Pamban tomorrow as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department.

 

