Woman dies of swine flu in Theni district of Tamil Nadu

Sources in the hospital said that the patient, Rajamani, who was also a diabetic, was admitted with high fever on November 8.

Published: 15th November 2018 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 08:03 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THENI/THOOTHUKUDI : A 60-year-old from Munnar succumbed to swine flu at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kanavilakku, on Wednesday. Sources in the hospital said that the patient, Rajamani, was admitted with high fever on November 8. The woman was also a diabetic. She was admitted to the isolated ward, where she died. 

Boy succumbs in Thoothukudi
Meanwhile, the death of a 13-year-old boy at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Wednesday has taken the death toll to three in the district. According to sources, Sakthi Kapil (13), the deceased also had cerebral palsy. He was treated for fever at a private hospital in Toovipuram as an outpatient for few days before being admitted to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on November 9, where he tested positive for swine flu and was being administered treatment at a quarantine ward. However, he succumbed to the virus on Tuesday night, sources added.

Fever toll touches 50 in Kovai
The fever death toll touched 50 this year in Coimbatore district, with two more succumbing to swine flu in the city on Tuesday.According to health department officials, the deceased, R S Baalu (55), a native of Boyampalayam in Tirupur district, was the secretary of Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, and the Nilgiris Districts Theatre Owners’ Association. He was suffering from fever for the last one week and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital. After the medical intervention, he tested positive for H1N1 influenza. He died on Tuesday night. 

Another patient, Lakshmi (35), wife of Karuppasamy and a native of Dindigul district, was suffering from fever and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital. Later, she was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where she was admitted with symptoms of H1N1, where she died on Tuesday. Hospital officials said that co-morbidity was the cause of death. Health department officials said that those, who died with fever, dengue and swine flu, were also troubled with co-morbid condition.

