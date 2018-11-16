Cyclone Gaja: 44,087 people in Nagapattinam relief camps

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Cyclone Gaja brought in its wake heavy rain as it made landfall between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam.

Earlier in the day, cyclone warning signal that was hoisted in Nagapattinam harbour was changed from Number Two (Distant Warning) to Number 10 (Great Danger).

Sources said Number 10 was being hoisted after a gap of seven years, Cyclone Thane which hit the district in December 2011 being the previous instance.

Shops in Nagapattinam town closed as early as 5 pm. Petrol bunks were teeming with vehicle users right through the day as motorists stocked up on fuel fearing for a shortage.

Bus services were stopped at 6 pm and people crammed into whatever space was available in vehicles to reach home safely. Tourist destinations wore a deserted look.

The power supply was cut from 5 pm.

District Collector S Suresh Kumar advised people to remain indoors and in safe shelters arranged by the district administration. According to officials, a total of 44,087 people, including 26,956 in Vedaranyam, have been evacuated from coastal areas and accommodated in 137 camps.

P Vairavanathan, co-ordinator of National Disaster Response Force, said, “We brought 25 personnel from our Force to the district, in addition to the 75 already deployed. Our response would only begin after the cyclone makes the landfall, and if the damages is caused.”