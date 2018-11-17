Home States Tamil Nadu

Cyclone Gaja tears into Tamil Nadu delta heartland, Nagapattinam suffers most

More casualties are feared in Vedarmnyam, but the lack of communication hampered officials’ efforts to ascertain the figures.

Published: 17th November 2018 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2018 08:28 AM

Trichy- Karaikudi toll plaza damaged in the Gaja cyclone. (Photo| Special arrangement)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Cyclone Gaja left a trail of destruction as its made landfall between Nagapattinam and Kodiyakarai in Vedaranyam in the wee hours on Friday.

At least seven human casualties were confirmed by the district administration around by 7 pm on Friday.

Nagapattinam, Kilvelur, Keezhaiyur, Thalaiagnayiru bore the brunt of the cyclonic storm.  Several trees were uprooted, as also mobile towers and a large number of electric poles and transformers resulting in complete breakdown of electricity and telecommunication services.  

Officials said at least 18, 000 EB  poles, and over 500 transformers were damaged. Almost the entire stretch of the road between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam was strewn with uprooted poles.

Bus services from Nagapattinam resumed past afternoon. Trains, however, remained suspended as the roof of the railway station was blown away and the station was flooded. Without electricity, mobile communication was affected almost in the entire district. Antennae on cell phone towers were broken or uprooted. 

Seawater intrusion was reported in fishing villages and hamlets including Akkaraipettai, Keechankuppam, Seruthur,  andVelankanni. People had a hard time finding firm ground as the water level was around waist height. Thankfully, the waters receded in the afternoon.

Fishing boats were spotted deep in the woods in Kodiyakkarai, indicating they had tossed into the air by the brute force of the cyclone.

More than 3000 boats were damaged due to the cyclone in the past one day.

Over 2900 suffered engine failure as the engines seized with the excessive intrusion of Waters. Most of the damage was in Arukatuthurai, and Kodiyakarai, in Vedaranyam block apart from Akkaraipettai, Nambiar Nagar, and Pazhaiyaru. The boats also suffered hull damage.

The mechanized boats in Akkaraipettai, Nambiyar Nagar, and Pazhaiyaru saw intrusion of waters in their engine rooms of the boats.

The damage has extended the grounding of fishers at least temporarily in Vedaranyam, salt pans took a hit as the coconut and palm frond thatches used to cover salt stood no chance against the cyclone.

The thatches were blown away by the winds and dozens of salt pans on hundreds of acres were reportedly dissolved.  

The Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health in Velankanni was among the places that were affected the most.

The 60-foot statue of Sacred Heart of Jesus, installed on a 16-foot pedestal in front of the Morning Star Church literally took a body blow as one of the arms was ripped off completely and plaster peeled off from its other arm exposing the iron rods.

The statue was opened only 18 days ago on October 28. Further, tiles of the roof of the candle lighting point adjacent to the Shrine Basilica was also wrecked. The Cross on top of the left spire tower of the main Shrine crashed to the ground. 

Despite the damages, Velankanni picked itself up and by afternoon tree branches blocking the road were cleared and devotees offered prayers.

Gaja also took a heavy toll on the wildlife in Kodiyakarai sanctuary. A herd of deer which escaped from the sanctuary was found dead on the shores. The deer had bleeding noses, indicating they died due to a possible heart failure considering their fragile sensibility. A few horses were also found dead on the shores of Arukatuthurai.

Stray animals had a hard time finding shelters. With canopies in the Bazaar Street ripped out, the animals could not find shelter.  

Though the district administration had arranged cyclone relief shelters, there were complaints that enough food and water was not available and that people had to go hungry since morning.

‘Take stock of damage’

In Kodiyakarai, a section of people resorted to roadblock demanding that Minister O S Manian and district Collector Suresh Kumar visit them and take stock of the damage

