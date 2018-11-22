Home States Tamil Nadu

Fever: One-year-old baby among two dead at Coimbatore hospital

At present, 48 patients have been admitted to CMCH for treatment for H1N1 flu, four were identified with dengue, and 56 patients were getting treatment for fever, they said.

Published: 22nd November 2018 04:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2018 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/SALEM: Two patients receiving treatment for fever at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) died on Wednesday. One fever death was reported in Salem too. While S Nagamani (47), of P and T Colony near Kavundampalayam, was admitted with H1N1 flu symptoms two days ago, one-year-old Mithra, daughter of Manikandan from Sivanandhacolony, came in with dengue symptoms a week ago. Despite being continuously monitored by doctors, Nagamani died on Tuesday night and the child succumbed on Wednesday.

Officials said that around 70 people had died of fever in the past two months. At present, 48 patients have been admitted to CMCH for treatment for H1N1 flu, four were identified with dengue, and 56 patients were getting treatment for fever, they said.

At the government Salem hospital, a five-year-old getting treatment for fever died on Tuesday evening. Megadarshini (5), daughter of Kumar (39) and Chellammal (35) of Kullagoundanur in Salem district, was admitted to the hospital on November 17 with fever. She was diagnosed with pneumonia. Despite treatment, she died on Tuesday.

There were nine patients at the hospital receiving treatment for H1N1 flu, and 57 being treated for fever. One of the H1N1 patients happened to be farm activist and Tamil Nadu Iykiya Vivasaiyigal Sangam president Vaiyapuri (80).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
swine flu fever deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp