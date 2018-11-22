Fever: One-year-old baby among two dead at Coimbatore hospital

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/SALEM: Two patients receiving treatment for fever at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) died on Wednesday. One fever death was reported in Salem too. While S Nagamani (47), of P and T Colony near Kavundampalayam, was admitted with H1N1 flu symptoms two days ago, one-year-old Mithra, daughter of Manikandan from Sivanandhacolony, came in with dengue symptoms a week ago. Despite being continuously monitored by doctors, Nagamani died on Tuesday night and the child succumbed on Wednesday.

Officials said that around 70 people had died of fever in the past two months. At present, 48 patients have been admitted to CMCH for treatment for H1N1 flu, four were identified with dengue, and 56 patients were getting treatment for fever, they said.

At the government Salem hospital, a five-year-old getting treatment for fever died on Tuesday evening. Megadarshini (5), daughter of Kumar (39) and Chellammal (35) of Kullagoundanur in Salem district, was admitted to the hospital on November 17 with fever. She was diagnosed with pneumonia. Despite treatment, she died on Tuesday.

There were nine patients at the hospital receiving treatment for H1N1 flu, and 57 being treated for fever. One of the H1N1 patients happened to be farm activist and Tamil Nadu Iykiya Vivasaiyigal Sangam president Vaiyapuri (80).