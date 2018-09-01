Couple pays Rs 2.8 lakh for Nilgiri train ride

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE : A journey in a steam locomotive, the relic of Indian Railways, can make even an ordinary passenger rejoice the old world charm. The feeling of ecstasy would be even more higher for a couple if their maiden chance meeting happened to be in a steam engine-driven train.For Graham William Lynn (30) and his wife Silvyia Plasic (27), it was. The young couple had come all the way from England to relive their most cherished moment of their life in the heritage steam voyage special train operated by the Nilgiris Mountain Railway between Mettupalayam and Ooty.

All for a whopping ticket price of Rs 2.85 lakh. The Lynns booked all tickets in the train for themselves to enjoy their journey to the queen of hill stations. And, for the very first time, the heritage special was operated exclusively for a couple on Friday.

Ask Lynn the reason, he says with a wide grin, “I met Plasic, a native of Poland, in a steam locomotive in England. After our wedding, we decided to tour India and upon knowing that a steam engine train is run here, we made it.” On Friday morning, the couple reached Mettupalayam railway station from Chennai. They started their journey to the scenic hills in the over-a-century-old train at 9.10 am and reached Ooty station at 2.40 pm. The charter train hauled 3 coaches — first class with 52 seats, second class with 50 seats and second class seater with 41 seats.

An official said the Salem division of Southern Railway rolled out its maiden charter service for one way from Mettupalayam to Ooty, heeding the couple’s request made to the regional manager of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, Ernakulam. Mettupalaym station manager received the couple and the Coonoor and Ooty managers gave them a warm welcome in their stations. Lynn, an engineering professional, signed off saying: “We loved the train journey. It is the most memorable event of our life.” Expensive too, but all for love.