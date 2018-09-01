Integral Coach Factory installs AC rail coach restaurant at Chennai Rail Museum

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : In an added attraction to the visitors to the Chennai Rail Museum (CRM), the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) has installed an air-conditioned rail coach restaurant at the museum in Chennai. The facility named as ‘Chennai Express’ was inaugurated on Friday.According to a statement, the interiors of an LHB (Linke Hoffman Busch) air-conditioned rail coach shell provided by the ICF luxuriously furnished jointly with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to enhance the visitors’ experience. The coach restaurant will be manned by the IRCTC.

Official said this was the second such restaurant in the country, while the first one was being operated by the IRCTC in Bhopal. “The coach restaurant has the capacity of 64 seats. Each seat has been provided with ample space. We have made a few changes in design based on the passengers feedback received in the first coach restaurant in Bhopal,” said the official.

Explaining further, sources said, lights have been designed to give an antique flavour with observation windows on both ends of the coaches.“The exterior of the coach restaurant has been painted with modern arts. The platform in front of the coach restaurant has been designed to resemble a railway station platform matching with the Chennai Express restaurant,” added sources.The restaurant will serve vegetarian and non-vegetarian items of Chinese, Continental, North Indian and South Indian cuisines.