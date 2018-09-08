Home States Tamil Nadu

Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam to launch party channel ‘News J’ on September 12

In February, Namadhu Amma, an AIADMK mouthpiece, was launched.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

Sasikala, O Paneerselvam with Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami | Photo: PTI

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be launching the ruling party’s television channel, News J, on September 12 at a grand function at Kalaivanar Arangam inthe city. The channel is expected to function as a mouthpiece of the AIADMK.  

Both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister are expected to launch the logo, mobile app, the official website, social media handles etc for the new channel on the occasion.

Hansraj Saxena, former head of Sun TV,  is heading the operations of the new channel. According to sources, a couple of entertainment channels are also likely to be launched in due course, by the party.

Since Jaya TV and Namadhu MGR, functioning as party mouthpieces, are managed by the family members of VK Sasikala, the AIADMK has decided to launch its own television channel and newspaper. In February, Namadhu Amma, an AIADMK mouthpiece, was launched.

Logo, mobile app, website for the channel
Both the CM and the Deputy CM are expected to launch the logo, mobile app, the official website, social media handles etc for the new channel on the occasion. Hansraj Saxena, former head of Sun TV,  is heading the operations of the new channel

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam News J

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality