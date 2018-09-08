Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam to launch party channel ‘News J’ on September 12

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be launching the ruling party’s television channel, News J, on September 12 at a grand function at Kalaivanar Arangam inthe city. The channel is expected to function as a mouthpiece of the AIADMK.

Both the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister are expected to launch the logo, mobile app, the official website, social media handles etc for the new channel on the occasion.

Hansraj Saxena, former head of Sun TV, is heading the operations of the new channel. According to sources, a couple of entertainment channels are also likely to be launched in due course, by the party.

Since Jaya TV and Namadhu MGR, functioning as party mouthpieces, are managed by the family members of VK Sasikala, the AIADMK has decided to launch its own television channel and newspaper. In February, Namadhu Amma, an AIADMK mouthpiece, was launched.

