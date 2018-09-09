Three killed in fire accident at Sivakasi

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three persons were killed and one sustained severe injuries in a blast at a firecracker unit in Sivakasi here, on Saturday.

Police sources said that Raji, a resident of Sivakasi Taluk in Virudhunagar district, owned Krishnasamy firecracker unit at Kakkivadanpatti village near Sivakasi, with 50 people working at the unit.

On Saturday morning, when four employees Krishnan, Mariappan, Pandi, and Ponnuchamy were loading chemicals into the crackers, a fire broke out. Krishnan and Mariappan died on the spot. Pandi and Ponnuchamy who sustained severe burn injuries were rushed to a hospital. Pandi died on the way.