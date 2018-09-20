HR&CE clears air on Maha Pushkaram

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : An ill-defined circular by the HR&CE department regarding denial of permission for allowing devotees to use two spots in Thamirabarani river during Maha Pushkaram due to swirls and lack of infrastructure has led to a confusion that a ban has been imposed.

The Collector, however, has clarified that no ban was imposed and explained that devotees can freely use the remaining 16 spots across the river for ceremony.

Owing to lack of pathway to the river, congested riverbank, presence of swirls in the river, Collector Shilpa P Satish had informed the HR&CE that it was unsafe to allow devotees to take bath in the river at two spots. Meanwhile, HR&CE directed temple authorities to not let the idols take part in processions as it is against Agama principles.