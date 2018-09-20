Home States Tamil Nadu

Jayalalithaa death: CCTV footage got erased, Apollo hospitals tells probe panel

In an affidavit submitted before the panel, the hospital claimed that the footage recorded in the server will automatically get erased every 45 days.

CHENNAI: Apollo hospitals has informed the Justice A Arumughaswamy probe panel that CCTV footage captured while admitting the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on September 22, 2016, got erased. On September 7, the panel which is inquiring into the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa, directed the hospital chief operating officer Subbiah Viswanathan to submit the footage captured during hospitalisation of Jayalalithaa within seven days. It also raised questions including on whose direction the CCTV cameras were turned off. 

In an affidavit submitted before the panel, the hospital claimed that the footage recorded in the server will automatically get erased every 45 days. The hospital also said that it could not submit any camera footage of Jayalalithaa. 

The commission has summoned hospital chief operating officer Subbiah Viswanathan to appear before it panel on September 25. Besides, the commission has written to the Governor’s secretary seeking details of information sought by the then Governor from AIIMS and Apollo Hospitals during 75-day hospitalisation. The commission has asked Governor’s office whether any information on health condition of Jayalalithaa was sought from medical experts and Apollo hospitals during her hospitalisation.

