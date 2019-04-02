Finally, Tamil Nadu Lokayukta constituted

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI : Finally, the Lokayukta in Tamil Nadu has taken shape. Retired Judge P Devadass of Madras High Court will be the anti-corruption ombudsman. Retired District Judges K Jayabalan and R Krishnamoorthy will be judicial members of the Lokayukta while retired IAS officer M Rajaram and senior advocate K Arumugam will be non-judicial members.

The selection committee headed by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami considered the names of recommended by the search committee on March 13 and later finalised the officials. Sources said since the model code of conduct is in force due to Lok Sabha elections, the State government wrote to the Election Commission on March 25 seeking permission for the appointment of the chairman and members of the Lokayukta. The EC on Sunday conveyed to the State government its concurrence through the Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo.

The Lokayukta Act in Tamil Nadu came into force on November 13, 2018 and the government said the proceedings of this ombudsman would be in camera. This drew widespread criticism.Non-judicial member M Rajaram is a 1992 batch retired IAS Officer. He has a masters degree in English and Education.

Devadass has decades of expertise in legal practice

Ever since the Lokayukta Bill was introduced, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly MK Stalin has been criticising it as a toothless entity and boycotted the two important meetings chaired by the Chief Minister. Retired judge P Devadass (63) has got a Master of Law degree and a Ph.d in law. Enrolled as an Advocate in 1981, he joined the State subordinate judiciary in May, 1986.

After serving in various capacities, he became Judge of the Madras High Court in September, 2013. He had made a comparative study of Judicial Training Programmes in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra and submitted a report on 'Revamping the Judicial Training Programmes in Tamil Nadu'.

He served for more than 36 years in various important assignments of state administration. He has published more than 40 books including Quality in Educational Administration - Who will Bell the Cat?, Elemental Warriors, Passport for Success, Blossoms in English, Glory of Thirukkural and Towards Better English.

Non-judicial member is former IAS

