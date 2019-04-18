Home States Tamil Nadu

Four suffer injuries in polling day violence in Ambur, Gudiyatham

Two persons suffered minor injuries when the Police resorted to lathi-charge to control a clash broke out between AIADMK and AMMK men at Ambur near here.

Published: 18th April 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu polling day violence

Police resort to lathicharge in Ambur Assembly constituency, where bypolls is being held, to control clash between AIADMK and AMMK men. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: As many as four persons were hurt in polling day violence reported from Ambur and Gudiyatham Assembly segments where bypoll is being held.

Two persons suffered minor injuries when the Police resorted to lathi-charge to control a clash broke out between AIADMK and AMMK men at Ambur near here, sources said.

All hell broke when AMMK candidate to Ambur Assembly constituency R Balasubramani was damaged at B Kasbah as he was moving close to a polling booth. Opposing his visit, AIADMK cadre threw stones on the car damaging the windshield. A clash ensued, warranting the Police to swing into action.

Led by Ambur DSP Sachithanandam, the cops resorted to lathi-charge to control the rioters. In the melee, two men suffered injuries, the sources stated.

Tension prevails in the area as the policemen have been deployed in large numbers to avert any flare up.

Gudiyatham

Meanwhile, cadre belonging to AIADMK and allies and DMK engaged in a fight near a polling station at Kallur in Gudiyatham where by-elections are being held.

Two men-Ranjith and Aravindh-suffered injuries and are admitted at the government hospital in Gudiyatham as a wordy duel snowballed into a clash. The cops have been keeping a close vigil in the area.

