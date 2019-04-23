Nod for ONGC opposed

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Farmers' associations and environmental activists have vehemently opposed the Union government’s nod for ONGC to conduct detailed environmental impact assessment (EIA) studies for drilling 40 hydrocarbon wells in Cauvery delta.

PR Pandian, general secretary, Tamilaga Cauvery Farmers’ Association, on Monday told reporters after appearing in court in Mannargudi in a case against him filed for obstructing the work of ONGC at Vikrapandipuram, that ONGC had received the go-ahead to drill 40 wells, including 27 in areas around Periyakudi.

PMK condemns permit

The PMK has condemned the Union Environment and Forest department for granting permission for a study to be conducted to identify the hydrocarbon resources at 40 locations in Cuddalore and Nagapattinam districts.