Inmates climb atop Madurai Central Prison building to stage stir

According to prison officials, the prisoners climbed atop block-3 building using the windows after strict checking to curb ganja smuggling was enforced.

Published: 24th April 2019

By Vignesh V
MADURAI: As many as 26 remand prisoners of the Madurai Central Prison climbed atop the block building inside the prison complex and staged a protest, on Tuesday. 

According to prison officials, the prisoners climbed atop block-3 building using the windows after strict checking to curb ganja smuggling was enforced. Fearing being found out, the inmates staged the drama, claimed officials.

The protesters had a tale of their own. They claimed ill-treatment as the reason for the protest. They alleged that the food was in poor quality and insufficient, adding they were being tortured by officials. 

The inmates pelted stones on vehicles plying on the Jail Road and so traffic was halted on the road. On information, Deputy Commissioner Sasi Mohan rushed to the spot. In the meele, some inmates hurt themselves with sharp objects.

