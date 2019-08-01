Fiji Airways, Air India announce codeshare deal

Home States Tamil Nadu

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Airline, and Air India, have entered into a new codeshare agreement which will provide convenient connections between three Indian cities and Fiji.

CHENNAI: Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Airline, and Air India, have entered into a new codeshare agreement which will provide convenient connections between three Indian cities and Fiji. From August 1, passengers of both airlines can seamlessly connect from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, to Fiji via Hong Kong or Singapore. The agreement will allow Fiji Airways to place its ‘FJ’ designator code on flights operated by Air India from the three Indian cities to Hong Kong and Singapore.

It also allows Air India to place its ‘AI’ designator code on Fiji Airways flights from Hong Kong and Singapore to Nadi, Fiji. Andre Viljoen, Fiji Airways Managing Director and CEO, said, “With our direct services from Hong Kong and Singapore to Nadi, there really is no better way for Indian visitors to travel to Fiji from three of their largest cities. Equally, our guests from Fiji and the South Pacific will have many more options to connect to New Delhi, Mumbai and also Chennai, for leisure, business and medical travel, on Air India.”

Meenakshi Mallik, Commercial Director of Air India, said, “This partnership launches Air India’s first services into Nadi, Fiji, which will offer connectivity to Air India’s passengers travelling between India and Fiji over Singapore and Hong Kong.” 

Flight tickets under the codeshare agreement can now be purchased effective August 1, 2019, from preferred travel agents or through both, Fiji Airways and Air India sales offices, call centre and websites: www.fijiairways.com and www.airindia.in

