Fate of ex-Maldivian V-P hangs in balance as negotiation continues

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: If sources are to be believed, India is most likely to deny asylum to former Maldives vice president Ahmed Adeeb Abdul Ghafoor (37) who travelled here illegally on a tugboat on Thursday and has been held up by authorities for second consecutive day for attempting to enter India without valid papers. Sources said the vessel was not allowed to berth at Thoothukudi Old Harbour. While Home Ministry officials said to have interrogated Adeeb, police sources said no top official had entered the tugboat until this report was filed.

Adeeb fled the island nation and attempted to enter India in a tugboat named ‘Virgo 9’. The tugboat was halted by authorities a few metres off Thoothukudi Old Harbour after they got to know about the presence of Adeeb onboard.

Adeeb is the former Tourism, Art and Culture Minister of Maldives and elated as the vice president of the island nation in July 2015. However, he stepped down from his post in November the same year over charges of treason.

The tugboat was not allowed to berth at Thoothukudi Old Harbour, though talks were on between the high-level officials of both the countries to decide on the fate of Adeeb who seeks asylum in India fearing life threats. Although Maldives Supreme Court had acquitted Adeeb from three cases, including treason, illegal possession of weapons, and corruption, he is supposed to appear for the retrials.

According to official sources, the crew members of the tugboat, including eight Indonesian nationals and one Indian from Thoothukudi, are also confined in the boat along with the Maldivian politician. Three immigration officials entered the tugboat on Thursday, sources told TNIE. Sources said that no higher-ups from the immigration department arrived at Thoothukudi Old Harbour to interrogate Adeeb.



A police source said Adeeb was fluent in English. “He said he needed asylum in India and that the Maldivian government would kill him if he goes back,” the source added.