TN outfits protest near Raj Bhavan in Chennai against removal of Article 370

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu DGP J K Tripathy on Tuesday set up a five-member team to initiate precautionary measures to avert untoward incidents in the state following the revocation of Article 370.

Published: 06th August 2019 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

Political parties protest in CHennai against the move to revoke Article 370 in J7K (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Activists of some political parties and outfits attempted to besiege the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday to show their displeasure against the Centre's move to repeal Article 370.

On their way to Raj Bhavan, the protesters were intercepted by the police and taken to a nearby community hall where they were detained.

Around 300 cadres and leaders including Thamimun Ansari, MLA and general secretary of Manithaneya Jananayaka Katchi, Suba Veerapandiyan of Dravida Iyakka Tamilar Peravai, Ezra Sargunam, Bishop, Evangelical Church of India and others gathered at Little Mount.

During the protest, they raised slogans against the Centre and urged that the move to repeal Article 370 be withdrawn.

A section of CPM cadres also gathered at Valluvar Kottam under the leadership of Sampath, a party functionary, and raised slogans against the Centre for repealing Article 370.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu DGP J K Tripathy on Tuesday set up a five-member team to initiate precautionary measures to avert untoward incidents in the state following revocation of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The move comes a day after the Union Home Ministry directed all security forces and law enforcement agencies across the country to stay on 'maximum alert.'

According to a release from the TN DGP, the officers, all in the rank of Additional Director General of Police, have been allotted different zones in the state.

The officers are directed to take charge of designated areas, take stock of law and order developments and initiate adequate precautionary measures to avert untoward incidents and supervise law and order bundobust, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

