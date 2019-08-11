Home States Tamil Nadu

More trouble brewing for Congress in Puducherry

Even as cold war between CM & PWD minister continues, another minister & MLA spar in open

Published: 11th August 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

V Narayanaswamy. (PTI File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: While the Congress party headquarters has been trying to end the cold war between Chief Minister V Naranayasamy and PWD minister A Namassivayam, for the past couple of weeks, another headache popped up when a cold war broke out between ruling party MLA N Dhanavelu and Welfare minister M Kandasamy, regarding loan distribution for youth in cooperative banks.

Apparently, a video of N Dhanavelu arguing with bank officials went viral on Friday. He was said to be questioning them on why they were not granting loans to people owning shops. In response, the bank staff said they had received intimation from the head office. The MLA thereafter questioned the requirement of the bank in the area if loans were not being provided to people who needed the same. A heated discussion followed after which the video ended.

Source said that the incident occurred in a cooperative bank branch at Bahour on Friday. 
Subsequently speaking to the media, Dhanavelu questioned the requirement of youth asking for loans at cooperative banks. They wanted to start their own business as they don’t get jobs after studies, but their proposal for loan is denied, he added.

“Keep aside the refusal of loan, even the application for loan has been given only after the minister’s approval. Does the cooperative bank belong to the minister’s family?” questioned Dhanavelu.
In response, Welfare Minister M Kandasamy, who is also taking care of the co-operative department, said they were here to serve people. He informed that he never interfered in the loan distribution process since each bank has its own rules regarding loan distribution.

“Usually, people taking loans do not think of paying back and all expect the loans to be waived. Because of this, all co-operative banks are facing loss since the previous rule. Despite banks running in loss, I have intimated the officials to distribute loan to people applying for it,” said Kandasamy.

This new conflict between the MLA and Welfare Minister, has added fuel to the burning issues in the ruling government. Moreover, there are rumours that some MLAs are unhappy with the government and expressed the sentiments in the meeting with party headquarters in-charge for Puducherry.

