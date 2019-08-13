Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt assures safety of Mukkombu barrage

The State government on Monday allayed apprehensions being raised about the safety of the temporary barrage at Mukkombu when water is released from the Mettur dam.

Work underway to build a temporary barrage in Mukkombu on Monday | MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday allayed apprehensions being raised about the safety of the temporary barrage at Mukkombu when water is released from the Mettur dam. The works on temporary barrage are in the final stage and top officials of the Public Works Department will inspect it on Tuesday.

“The temporary barrage can withstand the flow of water upto around two lakh cusecs. Besides, all arrangements are being made to avoid letting the Cauvery water into sea. When we plan to release water from the Mettur dam, we take into account all issues and precautionary measures are being taken,” official sources told Express.

Meanwhile, MDMK general secretary Vaiko charged the State government with failing to complete the works on constructing a new regulator across southern and northern arms of the Kollidam river along Mukkombu for which Rs 387 crore was allocated. The regulator was damaged in heavy rains last year.  He said the government should make alternative arrangements for utilising the water to be released from the Mettur dam for irrigation instead of letting it into the sea.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi has directed the department officials in delta districts to draw up a plan for utilising the water being released from the Mettur dam in coordination with the PWD officials.

The agricultural engineering department should keep ready the tractors, power tillers and other equipment necessary for the use of farmers.  Besides, the farmers should be encouraged to use green manure, he said.

