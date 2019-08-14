Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras High Court turns down plea for Aththi Varadhar festival extension

The petitioner sought display of the idol for 48 more days since many were unable to have darshan due to poor crowd management.

Published: 14th August 2019 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2019 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Devotees throng the Varatharaja Perumal Temple in Kancheepuram to have a glimpse at the deity Athi Varadar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed as withdrawn a writ petition praying for a direction to the HR&CE Commissioner and the Kancheepuram district Collector to extend the darshan period of Aththi Varadhar of Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram, by 10 more days.

The writ petition from the International Sri Vaishnava Ramanuja Samrajaya Sabha, by its president Swami Govinda Ramanuja Dasha, prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to extend the darshan period by 10 more days from August 17, as allegedly proposed by the Tamil Nadu government.

When the petition came up for hearing today, Justice P D Audikesavalu told the petitioner, who appeared party-in-person, that a writ will not lie with the prayer. When the judge advised him to withdraw the petition or otherwise, he will impose cost on him, the petitioner preferred to withdraw the writ petition. The judge, however, granted liberty to the petitioner to file a PIL petition.

Lakhs of devotees have been thronging the temple in the last month to get a glimpse of the idol. About 10 have died due to suffocation though the state government said in many cases the reason of death was health issues. A few devotees had also blamed improper crowd management as the main reason for the devotees getting hurt and fainting while waiting in the queue.

Toilet and drinking water facilities near the temple were also inadequate due to the unexpected levels of crowd. The state government also pressed in senior officials to inspect the arrangements and allocated more funds for the facilities.

In another petition, one Tamizharasi of Meensurutti village in Ariyalur district alleged that the arrangements made for the crowd management by the district administration and the police was very poor. This failure on the part of the State has resulted in a large number of devotees not able to get even a glimpse of Athi Varadar, leave alone a ‘Divya Darshan’, which takes place once in 40 years. She prayed the court to order extension of the time by one more 'Mandalam' (48 days).

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aththi Varadhar temple festival Aththi Varadhar Madras High Court Kancheepuram temple
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MDMK general secretary Vaiko (File Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Want a photo with MDMK leader Vaiko? Pay Rs 100!
TNIE Explores: Meet the Jawa bike 'doctor' from Chennai
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 73rd Independence Day said that within 10 weeks of returning to power, his government has taken key decisions to fulfil the aspirations of people and cited the new law on triple talaq and scrapping of special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir. In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, he said his government has dedicated itself on all fronts in the service of countrymen. (Photo | AP)
10 key announcements in PM Modi's 6th Independence Day speech
Let us take a look at the movies that are set to release on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.
From Kollywood to Bollywood: Movies slated for release on Indian Independence Day 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp