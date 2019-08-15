Home States Tamil Nadu

Vellore district to be divided into three new districts: Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Besides Vellore's trifurcation, he also announced an increase in the family pension of the freedom fighters to Rs 8,000 from Rs 7,500.

Published: 15th August 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2019 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami receives the guard of honour at the Independence Day celebrations at assembly in Chennai on Thursday (Express| P Jawahar)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Thursday announced the trifurcation of Vellore district and creating two new districts - Ranipet and Tirupattur.

He made the announcement after unfurling the national flag to mark the 73rd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Fort St.George. the seat of power in the state.

Besides Vellore's trifurcation, he also announced an increase in the family pension of the freedom fighters to Rs 8,000 from Rs 7,500. Palaniswami added that a decision has been taken to purchase 2,000 more new buses in addition to the purchase of 5,000 new buses decided earlier.

According to the Chief Minister, the state government will take steps to implement recycling of water and also desilt the reservoirs supplying water to the state capital Chennai. He said that his government was focussed on not wasting even a drop of water and will implement various schemes for that purpose.

Palaniswami said the government was steadfast on following two language formula in the state and would oppose any attempts to impose Hindi. Independence Day was celebrated across the state as district collectors unfurled the tricolour.

In many schools, students turned out early in the morning with the national flag pinned on their uniforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Edappadi Palaniswami 73rd Independence Day TN Independence Day function Vellore district Vellore division Ranipet district Tirupattur district
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tiger spotted amid bushes near Kaliasot Dam in Bhopal on Tuesday | pti
DID YOU KNOW? India's tiger census is the world's largest biodiversity study!
Meet a 106-year-old freedom fighter from Kerala  
Gallery
School children tie rakhi on the wrist of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: PM Modi, Amarinder Singh, KT Rama Rao and other netas celebrate Raksha Bandhan
Fans were in for a treat this Raksha Bandhan with actors from Salman Khan to Nani sharing their goofiest and most adorable photos with their siblings. Newly minted celeb parents too treated us to some super cute posts of their children. Take a look! (Phot
IN PHOTOS | Raksha Bandhan 2019: From Sonam Kapoor to Madhavan, here's how celebrity siblings showcased their love!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp