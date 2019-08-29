No one denied access for Dalits to cremation ground: State government to Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that no one denied access to Dalits to their burial and cremation ground in a village in Vellore district and that there were no caste-based differences.

The submission was made during a hearing on a petition on access routes being allegedly blocked for Dalits to a cremation ground in Narayanapuram village, forcing the community members to lower bodies of their relatives, with the help of ropes, from a bridge into a nearby riverbed for the past four years.

The court, which had initiated the petition on its own taking cognisance of a media report after Assistant Solicitor General G Karthikeyan drew attention to it, had on Monday sought an explanation from the authorities. The court will hear the case again on Thursday.