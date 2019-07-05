Home States Tamil Nadu

Vaiko sentenced to one year in jail on sedition charges, asks judge for 'severe punishment'

After the judge read the judgement, Vaiko, walked towards the podium and shouted at the judge that he will "continue talking" and wants the maximum , severe punishment.

Published: 05th July 2019 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Vaiko

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko (Photo | ENS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko has been pronounced guilty on charges of sedition and sentenced to one year in jail by a special court here today. The case pertains to a speech he made in 2009 in support of the Sri Lanka-based separatist outfit LTTE. 

A special court here that exclusively hears cases against elected representatives found Vaiko guilty under IPC section 124 (a) that deals with sedition. He has been sentenced to undergo 1 year simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000. The court allowed suspension of sentence. 

After the judge read the judgement, Vaiko, walked towards the podium and shouted at the judge that he will "continue talking" and wants the maximum , severe punishment. “Unless there is venom in the mind of the judge such punishment would not have been given," he said. 

Vaiko's party MDMK has proposed his name as candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls. It's not clear whether the conviction would disqualify him from contesting the elections. 

Vaiko made the speech on July 15, 2009 in a book release function held in a hall in Chennai. 

The case was filed by then DMK government in Tamil Nadu and the prosecution argued that most of the speech by Vaiko were against Indian government and conveyed a message of vengeance against Central government and to create law and order problems. 

The conviction has come at a time when Vaiko is eyeing to enter Rajya Sabha with the support of DMK, which is now an ally of Vaiko's MDMK

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vaiko MDMK sedition charges Vaiko jail
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp