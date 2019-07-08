Home States Tamil Nadu

Despite conviction, Vaiko raises Tamil nationalism pitch

Targets BJP and RSS, says those trying to install statues of Godse are being hailed as patriots

Published: 08th July 2019

MDMK General Secretary Vaiko (Photo | R Satish Babu ,EPS)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/PERAMBALUR: Tamils as an ethnic group are facing a grave danger, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said on Sunday. Speaking at the 10th anniversary of Mullivaikal deaths, Vaiko said, “A situation is developing where the Tamil Nadu and Eelam could be destroyed at the same time. BJP and its mentor RSS along with other Hindutva outfits are engulfing the whole of India. West Bengal has fallen but Tamil Nadu had been an irritant in their eye. So they have unleashed a planned attack on Tamil Nadu to destroy its natural resources, wealth by way of hydrocarbon projects.”

Recalling the re-enactment of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, Vaiko said those trying to install the statues of Godse were being hailed as patriots whereas he was convicted for sedition for cautioning the government that its actions would lead to disenchantment among youth and which posed a danger to the integrity of the country. Whatever dispensation be at the Centre, he would voice for the rights of the Eelam Tamils and the Tamils in India, he asserted.

Tracing the Eelam struggle, Vaiko said Tamils in Sri Lanka had stood up to the military might of the Sinhalese government. “Only the betrayal by the Indian government led to the defeat of Tamils,” he added.
Further, Vaiko said he was concerned there were no large-scale uprising when Tamil Nadu is facing “grave dangers”. “Tamils were betrayed in the case of NEET. The same would happen in Cauvery issue,” he added.

Assailing the Centre’s policies, Vaiko said it was bent on bulldozing the plurality of the country. “If I am branded as seditious if I say India is a multi-national state, let it be”, he added.

‘SL military should be withdrawn from Tamil areas’

Military personnel deployed in Tamil-dominated areas in Sri Lanka should be withdrawn forthwith, MDMK chief Vaiko demanded on Sunday. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a the conference on Sunday to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the deaths in Mullivaikal, Vaiko alleged that the Lankan government committed genocide of Eelam Tamils and should be arraigned before International Court of Justice as accused.

Rejection of NEET bills, blow to TN

Vaiko described the Union government rejecting Tamil Nadu’s NEET exemption bills as an act of  deceit. Addressing media in Tiruchy before heading to Thanjavur, Vaiko took strong exception to the delay in Centre announcing rejection of the bills. On the fate of his nomination for Rajya Sabha Vaiko said he will know of the outcome on July 9 after scrutiny of his papers.

