Railway line doubling in southern districts unlikely to finish on time

CHENNAI: The ongoing doubling-cum-electrification of railway lines in Madurai, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil districts is unlikely to meet the target for completion. The integrated Union budget 2019-20 tabled before Parliament on June 6 has allocated Rs 490.5 crore for three doubling projects - Madurai-Vanchi Maniyachchi-Thoothukudi (160 km), Vanchi Maniyachchi-Tirunelveli-Nagercoil (102 km) and Kanyakumari-Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram (86.56 km), together. The three projects actual estimation was Rs 3,618.70 crore and last year Rs 260 crore was allocated.

“While the Madurai-Vanchi Maniyachchi-Thoothukudi line was planned to be completed by 2020, the other two were proposed to be completed by 2021. Given that only 25 per cent of project cost has been allocated since 2017, the works may get delayed at least by another five to six years,” said P Edward Jeni, general secretary of Kanniyakumari district railway users association.

Officials sources from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) which has been entrusted with the task of completing the Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram doubling works also stated that allotted funds are inadequate. Similarly, the Madurai-Thoothukudi via Aruppukkottai (143.5 km) line received Rs 30 crore in the budget. However, the Central district rail users welcomed the railways’ decision to conduct preliminary survey for doubling of Villupuram-Mayiladuturai (193 km) line. For conducting engineering-cum-traffic that would boost connectivity to the delta region, `54 lakh was allocated in the budget.

A Giri, former member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee, Tiruchy, said, “The Villupuram-Mayiladuturai single section utilisation exceeded 100 per cent long ago. The railways should start doubling works soon,” he added. With regards to the new line, like previous budgets, this year too, the railways has not allocated sufficient funds. To speed up the non-stop trains at Katpadi and Palakkad, the railways approved the proposal to conduct a survey to laying two bypass lines, each for 10 km.

Survey

■ Doubling of Villupuram-Mayiladuturai (193 km) section, Chengalpattu and Mahabalipuram (45 km) new line, and 10 km bypass line at Katpadi

■ Flyovers at Melpakkam between Tiruttani and Chitteri, Villupuram (Sevur end bypassing Katpadi), Villupuram (Chengalpattu end to Vriddhachalam), Erode, Katpadi, Vriddhachalam, Dindigul and Virudhunagar

New line fund allocation

■ Madurai-Thoothukudi via Aruppukkottai (143.5 km) - Rs 30 crore

■ Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi - new line (17.2 km) - Rs 1 lakh

■ Morappur - Dharmapuri (36 km)- Rs 1 lakh

■ Tindivanam-Gingee-Tiruvannamalai (70 km) - Rs 10 crore

■ Tindivanam-Nagari (179.2 km) - Rs 7.87 crore

Special trains to Ernakulam

Chennai: The railways will operate special trains to Ernakulam from Chennai. Chennai Central-Ernakulam special fare train will leave Chennai at 8.10 pm on July 12, 19 and 26, and reach Ernakulam at 8.45 am the next day.