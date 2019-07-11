Home States Tamil Nadu

Railway line doubling in southern districts unlikely to finish on time

 The ongoing doubling-cum-electrification of railway lines in Madurai, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil districts is unlikely to meet target for completion.

Published: 11th July 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Picture for representational purpose

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ongoing doubling-cum-electrification of railway lines in Madurai, Thoothukudi and Nagercoil districts is unlikely to meet the target for completion. The integrated Union budget 2019-20 tabled before Parliament on June 6 has allocated Rs 490.5 crore for three doubling projects - Madurai-Vanchi Maniyachchi-Thoothukudi (160 km), Vanchi Maniyachchi-Tirunelveli-Nagercoil (102 km) and Kanyakumari-Nagercoil-Thiruvananthapuram (86.56 km), together. The three projects actual estimation was Rs 3,618.70 crore and last year Rs 260 crore was allocated. 

“While the Madurai-Vanchi Maniyachchi-Thoothukudi line was planned to be completed by 2020, the other two were proposed to be completed by 2021. Given that only 25 per cent of project cost has been allocated since 2017, the works may get delayed at least by another five to six years,” said P Edward Jeni, general secretary of Kanniyakumari district railway users association. 

Officials sources from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) which has been entrusted with the task of completing the Madurai-Thiruvananthapuram doubling works also stated that allotted funds are inadequate. Similarly, the Madurai-Thoothukudi via Aruppukkottai (143.5 km) line received Rs 30 crore in the budget. However, the Central district rail users welcomed the railways’ decision to conduct preliminary survey for doubling of Villupuram-Mayiladuturai (193 km) line. For conducting engineering-cum-traffic that would boost connectivity to the delta region, `54 lakh was allocated in the budget.

A Giri, former member of Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee, Tiruchy, said, “The Villupuram-Mayiladuturai single section utilisation exceeded 100 per cent long ago. The railways should start doubling works soon,” he added. With regards to the new line, like previous budgets, this year too, the railways has not allocated sufficient funds. To speed up the non-stop trains at Katpadi and Palakkad, the railways approved the proposal to conduct a survey to laying two bypass lines, each for 10 km.

Survey 

■     Doubling of Villupuram-Mayiladuturai (193 km) section, Chengalpattu and Mahabalipuram (45 km) new line, and 10 km bypass line at Katpadi
■     Flyovers at Melpakkam between Tiruttani and Chitteri, Villupuram (Sevur end bypassing Katpadi), Villupuram (Chengalpattu end to Vriddhachalam), Erode, Katpadi, Vriddhachalam, Dindigul and Virudhunagar

New line fund allocation

■     Madurai-Thoothukudi via Aruppukkottai (143.5 km) - Rs 30 crore
■     Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi - new line (17.2 km) - Rs 1 lakh
■     Morappur - Dharmapuri (36 km)- Rs 1 lakh
■     Tindivanam-Gingee-Tiruvannamalai (70 km) - Rs 10 crore
■     Tindivanam-Nagari (179.2 km) - Rs 7.87 crore

Special trains to Ernakulam
Chennai: The railways will operate special trains to Ernakulam from Chennai. Chennai Central-Ernakulam special fare train will leave Chennai at 8.10 pm on July 12, 19 and 26, and reach Ernakulam at 8.45 am the next day.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp