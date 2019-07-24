Home States Tamil Nadu

Former Tirunelveli mayor, husband and maid stabbed to death

Former Tirunelveli Mayor M Uma Maheswari and two others were stabbed to death at her house in Melapalayam by an unidentified gang on Tuesday.

Published: 24th July 2019 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI : Former Tirunelveli Mayor M Uma Maheswari and two others were stabbed to death at her house in Melapalayam by an unidentified gang on Tuesday. The other deceased are her husband Murugasankar (72) and housemaid Mari (50). A DMK women’s wing functionary, Maheswari was the first Mayor of Tirunelveli, holding the position 1991-2001. She contested the 2011 Assembly elections from Sankarankovil constituency and lost to AIADMK’s Karuppusamy. 

City commissioner N Baskaran says three people could have been involved in the murder. Jewels worn by Maheswari and valuables stored in the house have been stolen, the police said. “The murder may have taken place between 12 noon and 1 pm,” he said. “The former Mayor’s brother-in-law Lal Bagathur was the first to spot the bodies, lying in a pool of blood on the floor. All three of them were stabbed to death.”

The police have formed special teams to nab the culprits. “Many houses here, including the one targeted, do not have CCTV cameras. We are trying other ways to trace the culprits,” the commissioner said. Sniffer dogs were brought to the crime scene, fingerprints have been collected from the spot. The bodies have been shifted to Tirunelveli medical college hospital. DMK chief MK Stalin expressed his condolences. He recalled her services to Tirunelveli and DMK. He urged the government to find her murderers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tirunelveli stabbed to death murder M Uma Maheswari Tirunelveli Mayor
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp